Taoiseach clashes in Dáil with Sinn Féin over Davy scandal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of “cosying up” to US big business amid fiery Dáil exchanges over the Davy profiteering scandal.

Mr Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald clashed sharply in the Dáil over the links between business and politics.

In her questions to the Taoiseach, Ms McDonald demanded further action in relation to the 16 Davy staff involved in the 2014 controversy, which led to a record €4.1m fine and the departure of 16 senior figures from the firm.

She claimed that decades of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments allowed a culture to develop, which led to the scandal occurring.

Ms McDonald added that the Central Bank has been calling for greater powers to hold individuals to account in the financial sector, underpinned by legislation, since 2017:

The Government have sat on this legislation for years.

"After more than three years, the minister for finance hasn’t even drafted the heads of bill of the legislation.

This is simply not good enough, sending all the wrong signals to the financial sector and showing that Fine Gael have little interest in individual accountability in the sector.

"The minister has dragged his heels for years. He must publish the legislation urgently," she said.

“Davy Group has made it clear that this culture is alive and well. People who imagined that the culture of acquiescence in all this on the part of Fianna Fáil and successive governments had been banished have had their eyes opened by the Taoiseach's response.

“The fact is that this behaviour has been acceptable to successive governments, which is why it has happened time and again.

That is the reason there is no mechanism, as has been called for by the Central Bank, to hold senior executives to account.

"It appears now that it is only when there is pressure on the Taoiseach that he will concede that it is necessary. Where are these wrongdoers?”

In response, Mr Martin said what went on in Davy was “completely unacceptable” and should not have happened.

He accepted more legislation is needed to make senior executives individually accountable and said it is in the pipeline.

The Taoiseach cited Sinn Féin’s acceptance of a €4m gift from a UK estate and what he called the party’s “cosying up” to US big business, which has allowed her party to become the richest political party in Ireland.

“The bottom line is that the Deputy cosies up to high finance, in the United States and elsewhere, when it suits her. She sells and tells a different story there. It is likewise in terms of accountability in respect of issues pertaining to financial matters in the North and so forth,” the Taoiseach said.

“She tells a different story. She does not deal with it or account for it. She can be absolutely sure that nobody in the Government in any shape or form. Everyone in the Government condemns what has happened here.

We are absolutely determined that the proper regulators deal with it in as effective and strong a manner as possible.

Later on, Several Fine Gael TDs called on Mr Martin to ensure what happened in Davy is not allowed happen again.

Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell raised comments by the Central Bank on Tuesday that what went on did not amount to criminal activity.

“How on earth can it not be criminal,” he asked.