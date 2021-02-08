Special report: Sinn Féin was the big winner in election 2020 and surge can continue

- 10 TDs making a name for themselves in the current Dáil
Of the 48 new TDs to arrive into the 33rd Dáil, Sinn Féin, with 17, had the most first-timers and some of those had lost council seats just eight months previously.
FOR Micheál Martin, the 2020 campaign was a disaster.
The unseemly row with the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan in October, over calls to enter into a prolonged period of lockdown, and mishandling of issues like the mother and baby homes report led to much internal acrimony.
So far, people remain unconvinced and the party remains squeezed and firmly in third place in terms of popular support.
For Mary Lou McDonald, her tenure as leader of Sinn Féin has seen both highs and lows.
An unsteady start and the disastrous set of elections in 2019, both European and local level, saw her position as leader openly questioned.
In a party not noted for its leakiness, some of her TDs called into question her judgement, her reshuffle decisions and her stances on policy issues.
Without question, General Election 2020 one year ago was Ms McDonald’s high point as leader so far.
Not even the decision of one of her General Election candidates going on holidays ahead of polling day could dent their unexpected rise.
Winning 37 seats and 25% of the vote brought Sinn Fein from the fringes of Irish politics to centre stage.
Her attempts to form a left-wing Government of change went nowhere and it could be argued she never wanted it to go anywhere, preferring to secure the position as the lead opposition party.
But as the country fell into the grips of Covid-19, Ms McDonald herself fell victim to the virus.
She said her experience of being ill with Covid-19 “floored” her and that she had “never been as sick”.
Ms McDonald described her symptoms.
“Every part of me hurt. It hurt to open my eyes. My eye sockets ached. All of my nerve endings were hypersensitised,” she said.
It required “real effort” for her to be able to sustain a conversation while she was ill. “I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she said.
On her return, Ms McDonald’s Dáil performances were noticeably flatter compared to her bombastic performances previously.
Aside from her recovery, her party has been vilified for their presence at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey, particularly attending to what amounted to a political rally in a graveyard when Mr Storey’s remains were not present while Covid restrictions were in place.
Storey was considered the head of intelligence of the IRA for a period from the mid-1990s, being named as such under parliamentary privilege.
Security sources linked him to several major incidents, including the £26m Northern Bank robbery in 2004.
The fallout from the funeral and the presence of Sinn Féin’s top brass did significant damage to relations with the DUP’s Arlene Foster.
Such poisonous relations have played into the failure of the Northern Executive to consider aligning its health policy in dealing with Covid-19 with Dublin, despite the late Ian Paisley’s willingness to do so during the 2001 foot and mouth crisis.
Further controversy would ensue when Ms McDonald’s choice as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, tweeted that the IRA ambush at Narrow Water, near Newry, in 1979, and the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 were: "2 IRA operations that taught d elite of the British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity they were such slow learners."
Stanley later said the tweet he sent about the Provisional IRA bombing at Narrow Water was insensitive and caused hurt and anger, and he was "truly sorry" for that.
Referring to a second tweet, sent when Leo Varadkar was elected as Fine Gael leader in 2017, Stanley said the point he was trying to make was that it is great but let's also try to advance workers' rights and those of people on low incomes.
Stanley had tweeted: "Yippee 4 d tory. it's Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don't look 4 a pay rise the next morning."
He said he accepted that he did not articulate that point in a very good way and that the tweet was open to different interpretations.
A week later, the Sinn Féin chair of the public petitions committee was forced to adjourn its first official meeting after members called on him to explain comments about the IRA and party discipline.
Tipperary TD Martin Browne told Tipp FM that apologies “should stop” when asked about IRA killings during the Troubles and Sinn Féin’s approach to their remembrance.
On his controversial radio interview, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has asked Mr Browne to explain the comments which he said had caused “hurt” and “upset”.
Last week’s Business Post’s Red C poll showed Sinn Féin on 27%, down from a record high of 30% in November.
With the Government showing a remarkable ability to shoot itself in the foot, despite its own self-inflicted own goals, Sinn Féin and Ms McDonald remain in rude health and show no real signs of losing the public support it attracted last year.