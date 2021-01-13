Fianna Fáil senators who attended Golfgate dinner have party whip restored

Three Fianna Fáil senators who lost the party whip after their attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last summer have had the party whip restored.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin removed the party whip from senators Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt and Niall Blaney after they attended the Golfgate dinner last August.

However, this evening's parliamentary party meeting voted to reinstate the trio.

Mr Martin had indicated at a pre-Christmas briefing for journalists that he would seek to restore the party whip to the men.

All three had apologised for their attendance at the dinner, which saw the resignations of then Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and European Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Mr Davitt said that he "should not have attended this dinner" and "genuinely apologised unreservedly for this error of judgement".

Yesterday the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting unanimously agreed to the reinstatement of senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins.

The motion for the reinstatement was brought by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar