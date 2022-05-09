Aontú leader sends legal letter to Labour TD over abortion tweet

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is “considering his position” after sending a legal letter to a Labour TD regarding a social media post.

Mr Tóibín sent a solicitor’s letter to Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin last week after a post on Mr Ó Riordain’s Twitter feed criticised Mr Tóibín's stance on the abortion issue.

Mr Tóibín was strongly against abortion, resigning from Sinn Féin in 2018 over his view on the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

The legal letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, said that the Dublin Bay North TD had “unfairly and deliberately” chosen the most inflammatory comments to “gain optimum attention” and called on Mr Ó Ríordáin to remove the post, which is still visible.

It also alleges Mr Ó Ríordáin sought to disparage Mr Tóibín’s good name and character during the final days of Northern Ireland’s Assembly elections and called on him to make amends.

Mr Tóibín told the Irish Examiner he fears for his family’s safety, due to the post.

“I was absolutely shocked by the post, which is completely untrue,” Mr Tóibín said.

“In every debate I say first and foremost the protection of the mother’s life is the primary concern in every decision.

“This is such a divisive issue, and look at the US, we’ve seen a Supreme Court judgment leaked and there are now protests outside their homes.

"I have a young family and if a radicalised person believed that to be true, my family could be at risk of being abused in the public space. I hoped no politician would create such an atmosphere for another activist."

Mr Tóibín said he respected pro-choice people but added that he felt Mr Ó Ríordáin’s post constituted hate speech and was polarising public debate.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the comments were political debate, adding: 'This is an outrageous attempt to threaten someone with an opposing view.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“I was shocked and hurt when I saw it, I was amazed that he posted it,” Mr Tóibín said.

“I was hoping it would be resolved amicably, but he hasn’t responded to the letter. I’ll have to consider my position on this.

To put another politician’s family in danger is wrong.

“If anyone was to say that a politician is letting people die, that would motivate people to abuse them verbally or physically. My instinct is to correct the record and protect my family.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin says the comments were political debate.

“This is an outrageous attempt to threaten someone with an opposing view,” he said.

“It is a political debate about a sensitive issue. Aontú decided to put up posters making this issue part of political debate and I am not going to be intimidated by a solicitor's letter."