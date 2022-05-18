Anglo-Irish relations 'frankly not good', says Leo Varadkar

Anglo-Irish relations are “frankly not good” given the actions of the Boris Johnson Government, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

His remarks came just a day after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to "make changes" to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said unlike the Johnson Government, the Irish Government will be the “grown-ups” in the room, and said EU countries have major doubts as to whether Mr Johnson can be trusted.

“We're going to try and engage with British governments with the European Union tried to come up with solutions. But it's a difficult position to be in because just like all European capitals, and all European governments, we have difficulty knowing whether we can trust the British government,” he said.

He said experience has shown that when the EU, which has been flexible with Britain, makes an agreement with them, there is a doubt as to whether Britain will honor it.

He said that when concessions are made they “tend to be banked” and they come looking for more.

Mr Varadkar stressed that despite all the controversy, the protocol is working and enjoys majority support in the North.

“The most important thing that we should bear in mind here is that the protocol is working. There is no hard border between North and South. The integrity of the single market is protected as well as the Republic’s place in that market,” he said.

“We also had assembly elections in Northern Ireland only a week or so ago. And the vast majority of people elected to that assembly don't want the protocol scrapped, maybe modified maybe changed, maybe improved, but certainly don't want to scrap it,” he said.