An Bord Pleanála deputy will not have access to office or files until investigations conclude

The Deputy Chair of the State’s planning body, An Bord Pleanala will not have access to his office, case files or electronic systems until investigations into alleged conflicts of interest are completed, the Dáil has heard.

Mr Paul Hyde has absented himself from his role, without prejudice, to allow such investigations to conclude.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rejected opposition calls for a Dáil debate this week on the ongoing controversy surrounding An Bord Pleanála.

Responding to calls from Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, Mr Martin said it is preferable to await the outcome of the independent review being undertaken by Remy Farrell SC.

Both TDs raised the issue after Paul Hyde, the Deputy Chair of ABP temporarily stepped aside from his duties, without prejudice, to allow the investigations into alleged conflicts of interest to be carried out.

Mr Martin told TDs Mr Hyde will not be in attendance in the board's offices, nor will he have access to the board's electronic systems or documentation.

Case files reassigned

“His case files have been reassigned to ensure the efficient discharge of the functions of the board,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said the chairman only became aware of this conflict of interest on April 28 2022. He requested a report from the chairperson of ABP when he became aware of this matter, on May 6, 2022.

“And the chairperson responded to the minister on Monday May 9 that Mr Hyde had agreed to absent himself from his duties as Deputy Chairperson for the time being on a strictly without prejudice basis, pending completion of the chairperson's analysis of the matters raised,” the Dáil heard.

He said: “In fairness to the Dáil schedule, that matter wasn't envisaged that there would be a statement this week in relation to it. I think we should wait until we have the examination of it and then, by all means, have a debate.”