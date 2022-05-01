An Bord Pleanála: allegations of conflict of interest 'must be fully investigated'

Allegations of a conflict of interest surrounding An Bord Pleanála (ABP) “must be fully investigated” the chair of the Oireachtas housing committee has said.
Green Party TD Steven Matthews, who is his party’s planning spokesman, said any allegations of impropriety in personal declarations must be quickly resolved to ensure public confidence in the planning process.
He was speaking after it emerged ABP is carrying out an audit of hundreds of decisions taken by its deputy chair, Paul Hyde, after allegations surfaced about his failure to declare his interest in a company.
It is alleged that Mr Hyde had a potential conflict of interest in relation to a decision that was made by the planning board to refuse planning permission for a residential scheme on a site that bordered development land controlled by his father.
It has been reported and alleged that Mr Hyde did not recuse himself from votes on housing developments that involved his brother’s fire safety company.
In two letters, seen by the, Mr Hyde has strenuously denied any conflict of interest in rulings he made. He also denied any conflict of interest in relation to his brother’s fire safety company.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who has appointed a Senior Counsel Remy Farrell to investigate the allegations, is to face questions in the Dáil this week.
The board itself will also face calls to attend Oireachtas committee meetings to explain its governance structure in light of the allegations made about Mr Hyde.
Speaking to the, Mr Matthews said ABP has a vital role to play and it needs to be completely accountable and all decisions need to be made in the national interest. He said:
Mr Matthews and other members of the housing committee are demanding to see the full terms of reference given to Mr Farrell.