€400 payments for households taking in Ukraine refugees to start in mid-July

It will be another two months before those who have taken in Ukrainian refugees receive payments under measures due to be approved by Cabinet today.

A monthly €400 payment is expected to be signed off by ministers today and will be back-dated to the time when households first received families and individuals fleeing the war.

However, the support, which will be administered by the Department of Social Protection, will require legislation before it can begin.

This means that the payments, which will not be taxed, are only likely to start in mid-July.

More than 30,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine since Russia launched an attack on the country.

Around 900 of those are currently in accommodation which was pledged by members of the public through the Red Cross.

The Taoiseach will also bring a memo with updates on the Government's response to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis and measures being rolled out to accommodate those seeking refuge here.

Outdoor seating for hospitality

Separately, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will seek Cabinet approval to extend the operation of outdoor seating areas for pubs and restaurants as the hospitality industry enters the summer season.

Ms McEntee has proposed a six month extension to the legislation which was first introduced last year to allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol in outdoor seating areas.

The relevant provisions of the Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2021 are due to lapse at the end of this month, but the Minister will seek a six month extension, which is permitted under the legislation, until the end of November.

The measure was first introduced to assist the hospitality sector during Covid but Ms McEntee believes that extending its provisions will support the industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

The legislation applies where outdoor seating areas have been permitted by the relevant local authority on public land, such as a path, or where they are on private land abutting the licensed premises, such as an abutting yard.

It is the Minister’s intention to bring forward a longer-term solution as part of her wider reforms of licencing law.

She will bring a general scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill to Government before the summer recess.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath is also expected to bring a memo on the annual public sector performance report to Cabinet today.