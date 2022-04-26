Pharmacies to begin administrating second vaccine boosters within days

1,601 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 19:29
Niamh Griffin and Michelle McGlynn

Older people can now apply to their local pharmacy to book a booster vaccine, with the actual vaccinations expected to start within days.

"Pharmacies are finalising with the HSE the provision of the second vaccine booster dose, for over 65s and those aged 12 or older who are immunocompromised, which we anticipate will commence by the end of the week.

"Pharmacies are now in a position to take bookings from members of the public for second booster appointments for the end of this week onwards," a spokesman for the Irish Pharmacy Union said on Tuesday night.

The Irish Medical Organisation said GPs would begin giving booster vaccines in the coming weeks.

Dr Denis McCauley told RTÉ that doctors would follow the same system each used in the last round of boosters.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has reported 2,837 cases of Covid-19.

There were 1,236 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus and 1,601 people registered a positive antigen test result through the HSE portal.

As of 8am this morning, there are 477 Covid patients in hospitals around the country. This is down 58 from Monday's figures.

Since Monday, there have been 71 cases of Covid confirmed in hospital while 47 patients have been discharged.

Of those currently in hospital, 33 are in ICU. This is down from 43 on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, one person has been admitted to ICU while five have been discharged.

Yesterday, the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland surpassed 7,000 people.

The strikes were estimated by the HSE to impact around 14,000 patients each day, with outpatient and in-patient treatments suspended across all public hospitals causing significant disruption. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Medical scientists cancel planned strike after labour court intervention

