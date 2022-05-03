One dead, two injured following collision in Donegal

A man has died and two people have been injured following a collision in Donegal on Monday night.

The collision, involving two vehicles, occurred on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh at about 10.50pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The road is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.