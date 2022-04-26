Nurse allegedly failed to call emergency services for unwell nursing home resident

An inquiry into allegations a nurse working in a Wicklow nursing home failed to call emergency services for an unwell resident and did not offer proper treatment, has concluded with findings to be disclosed later.

The fitness to practice inquiry held by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) heard six allegations in relation to the work of Edwin P Lara, with two residents on the night of February 25, 2019.

The inquiry earlier heard patient A died on the morning of February 26, 2019, but the cause of death is not related to these allegations.

Low staff numbers

During the final day, the inquiry, which started on February 16, heard Mr Lara’s representation say the low number of staff on duty made it “impossible” to offer care according to guidelines.

It was alleged in relation to patient A, who had diabetes and had recently undergone major surgery, the nurse failed to adequately treat him that night.

This included failure to test his blood sugar levels every 15 minutes as required under guidelines and failure to provide a “rapidly absorbed carbohydrate”.

It was further alleged he did not call for a doctor or the emergency services.

It was alleged he failed to adequately check vital signs during the night. It was further alleged he did not seek advice from the director of nursing on this man’s care.

Separately it was alleged he failed to ensure a female resident — known as patient B — was carried and assisted by two staff members, even though he knew this was required.

Procedures

It was alleged that he did not appropriately assess her following her fall and did not follow usual procedures.

It was alleged he did not contact a doctor or the emergency services to treat this resident after her fall.

The inquiry earlier heard the fall resulted in a fractured femur. The inquiry heard on Monday that there is no allegation blaming him for the fall itself and that he made an incident report on this woman's hip care at the time.

Mr Lara denies the allegations and was represented by Romeo Tajanlangit who has known him since they trained together as nurses in the Philippines.

“What happened to patient B, she fell on the ground, that is a reflection of there’s no staff. Mr Lara was attending patient A and then this thing (the fall) happened there,” Mr Tajanlangit said.

If there are many staff, then this will not happen.

He said sometimes care assistants will not follow policies exactly, saying: “It is impossible with the staffing levels.”

He said there were 32 residents that night, and management should ensure staffing and equipment matched their needs.

The inquiry heard this is the first time complaints have been made against Mr Lara, and that he is “a conscientious nurse” with many years of experience working in Ireland.

The home has since closed down, and efforts by Mr Lara’s representation to discuss this were not permitted.

The inquiry earlier heard evidence from other staff on-duty at the time who also attended these two patients.

Chair of the inquiry, Professor Colm O’Herlihy, said the findings will be publicly available.

Asked when this might be by Mr Lara’s representative, he said: “I have no idea, but as soon as we can decide. I can’t be specific about it.”