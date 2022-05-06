Northern Ireland election 'will not affect' cross-border policing

High levels of cross-border police cooperation will continue independent of the outcome of the Northern Ireland elections, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Drew Harris declined to comment on the need for a stable administration in the North but said he wanted to reassure people that the sharing of information, and evidence, was embedded between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI.

Commenting on the recent loyalist terror threat at an event attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in Belfast, he said the security of Irish ministers was "his responsibility" and that he took the matter "very seriously".

In relation to the assembly election and uncertainty as to whether the DUP would serve in an executive with a Sinn Féin First Minister and ongoing unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol, the commissioner said he was reluctant to talk about the prospects of, or need for, a stable government in terms of supporting cross-border policing.

“Well, I do want to touch upon whether, as you put it, a stable government [is needed], but I would want to reassure people that we do work very closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Their mandate and our mandate around keeping people safe, policing cooperation, tackling organised crime groups, tackling terrorist groups, attack on local crime, that continues.

“So all those contacts, exchange of information and indeed exchange of evidence that happens and that's just an ongoing, day-to-day piece of our work.”

He was speaking at the opening of a new Garda station at Dublin Airport, attended by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Policing Authority chair Bob Collins and local divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Mark Curran.

Asked about the security implications of the loyalist bomb scare at a peace event attended by Mr Coveney at the end of March, the commissioner said the organisation did not, as per policy, talk about specific incidents.

But he added: “All these matters are kept under ongoing review, depending on the context and the information that we receive.

“The security of the ministers is my responsibility and we, and I, take that very seriously and it's a matter which is subject to ongoing and constant review.”

The new airport station has up to 50 gardaí, including officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau. The Armed Support Unit also has a base there.