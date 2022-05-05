New regional health areas will require 'radical change' at centre of HSE

Next year's introduction of six regional health areas (RHAs) must involve a “radical change at the centre of the HSE”, according to the man tasked with their implementation.

Leo Kearns, chief executive of the Irish Medical Council and chair of the RHA advisory group, said the RHAs "cannot work and won't work" without that radical change.

He told a briefing on the implementation of RHAs — one of the key features of the Sláintecare healthcare reform programme — that the administrative centre of the HSE will need to be “changed and strengthened” at the same time as the RHAs are implemented to ensure they can focus on "things primarily that need to be done at a national level”.

Mr Kearns said that the efficient implementation of the RHAs will require clarity on the responsibility split between autonomous regions and the HSE’s central control.

Current structure 'doesn't work'

The current structure of the health service, with all decisions being taken centrally, “simply doesn’t work for anybody at all, and primarily doesn’t work for patients or for the people working within the system”, he added.

The structure chosen for the RHAs has been criticised by the opposition in the Dáil as being administrative in scope only, rather than creating fully autonomous regions in order to increase accountability within the health service.

Muiris O’Connor, an assistant secretary in the Department of Health’s research and development section, said the “direction of travel” for the implementation of the RHAs “does not dilute their authority”.

“In fact they will have enormous levels of responsibility for the management of population-based budgets and for delivery of health and social care consistent with the needs of their population,” he said.

The structure of the six regional areas was only approved by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the beginning of last month, five years after the all-party commitment to Sláintecare reform was made in 2017.

Appropriate autonomy

Mr O’Connor said that as part of the implementation model, RHAs will have “appropriate autonomy” in deciding how their budget will be spent “in line with the services that they are planning for their defined populations”.

He added that “a portion of the overall budget will be held for the HSE centre for the provision of national services”.

The Government is in the final stages of developing its implementation plan for the new regional areas.

Mr O'Connor said that by the first quarter of 2024 “the expectation is that RHAs will be fully operational”.

With regard to recent reports calling into question the financial accountability of the HSE to the department, and how RHAs will address that problem, Mr O’Connor said that “accountability is a key part of the motivation”.

The new infrastructures don’t achieve everything, but they absolutely move us into into an entirely new space in terms of accountability.

He added that the “ability to deploy” the annual health budget of €22bn “on a consistent objective basis” in alignment with social demographics and healthcare needs represents “a huge improvement in accountability”.