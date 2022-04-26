New cabinet subcommittee to oversee Ukrainian refugee plans

A new Cabinet subcommittee will be established to oversee the reception and housing of Ukrainian refugees.

The Cabinet today agreed on the move as the Irish response to the crisis begins to come under pressure.

The subcommittee will oversee the Government response to the crisis, with more than 25,000 people having arrived in Ireland since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

It will be made up of the coalition party leaders, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will also be involved.

It is understood that departmental officials and political advisors will feed in to the committee’s work.

OPW to lead site search for modular housing

Cabinet also agreed that the Office of Public Works will be the lead agency charged with finding serviced sites upon which to build modular housing and to a new repair-and-lease scheme to return vacant houses to the market for use by Ukrainians.

Mr O'Brien, the housing minister, requested that the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) establish an emergency vacant housing delivery unit to co-ordinate and direct the refurbishment of buildings, with planning exemptions used as required.

The OPW is also set to lead on the design, development, and delivery of any accommodation to be produced through ‘volumetric’ or modular construction, including site enabling works on State lands.

600 more pledges of accommodation

Meanwhile, the Irish Red Cross has received another 600 pledges of accommodation from members of the public.

This is on top of the 25,000 pledges — just 1,900 of which have been transferred to State bodies to fill — received up until last week.

General secretary Liam O’Dwyer said: “All of the 25,000 or so pledges we have, all of them have now been called.

“But we now have an additional 600 pledges and they will all be called from Friday.”

As well as pledges to the Irish Red Cross — around 4,000 of which have since been withdrawn — there have been pledges to the Irish Refugee Council. There are estimated to be around 1,000 to 1,800 of these.

In addition, members of the public are believed to have already informally gone ahead and opened their doors to around 2,000-3,000 refugees.

That means at least 19,000 refugees have been accommodated so far.

Mr O’Dwyer also pointed out that although nearly 4,000 who initially pledged properties have since withdrawn their offer, some only withdrew their pledge as they have since taken in refugees.

“We are still at around the 16% mark for people who have withdrawn their pledge but I think it's important to say that quite a considerable number have already gone ahead and taken in a refugee themselves,” he said.

“They've done that through informal channels.

They've already not just made a pledge but they've made good on that pledge and taken people in.

The Irish Examiner understands that the number of those entering informal arrangements is starting to slow, certainly in Cork.

There are posts on various social media groups where people looking for accommodation in the county are being urged to go back to their point of entry to the country.

They are being urged to deal with the State-run “one stop shops” — staffed by officials from various departments, including the Department of Social Protection — being operated at ports and airports.