Water supply restored in Cork city after burst main left 6,000 homes and businesses without water 

Irish Water crews have repaired a burst water main in the Douglas area of Cork City that left more than 6,000 homes and businesses e without water this morning.
Oliver Harney from Irish Water said a full water supply is expected to be restored shortly and thanked the Cork community for its patience.
“Irish Water understands the inconvenience to customers when an unplanned outage occurs. The crews worked as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community. We thank customers for their patience while these works occurred.”
Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.
“It may take a few hours for the network to fully replenish with possible discoloration in areas for a period after that," he said.
Areas affected by the outages include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Maryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff, and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.
Irish Water has advised customers to get contact them on 1800 278 278 and customers or on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.