Water supply restored in Cork city after burst main left 6,000 homes and businesses without water 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Irish Water said that affected customers could expect the outages to continue until at least 6pm this evening
Water supply restored in Cork city after burst main left 6,000 homes and businesses without water 

Irish Water says its crews are working to resolve the issue. File Picture

Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 16:40
Steven Heaney and Caitlín Griffin

Irish Water crews have repaired a burst water main in the Douglas area of Cork City that left more than 6,000 homes and businesses e without water this morning.

Oliver Harney from Irish Water said a full water supply is expected to be restored shortly and thanked the Cork community for its patience.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience to customers when an unplanned outage occurs. The crews worked as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community. We thank customers for their patience while these works occurred.” 

 Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

“It may take a few hours for the network to fully replenish with possible discoloration in areas for a period after that," he said.

Areas affected by the outages include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Maryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff, and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.

Irish Water has advised customers to get contact them on 1800 278 278 and customers or on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

Read More

Fears increased silting will make Kinsale marina unusable 

More in this section

House for rent Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
Garda stock Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision
Two men released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker Two men released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker
Water SupplyCorkPlace: CorkPlace: DouglasOrganisation: Irish Water
<p>The 999 call operators claim 'someone will die' on their watch due to anomalies within the software system.</p>

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices