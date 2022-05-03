Watchdog identified issues with Covid control measures at Limerick disability centre

Residents at a centre for disabilities were left distressed and upset over how plans to transfer them to a different setting was being handled, according to a report by health watchdog Hiqa.

The Health Information and Quality Authority noted a number of non-compliances at the Cork City North 24, run by the Cope Foundation in Cork City. It was the subject of the inspection last December, when it was home to 22 people.

In March 2017, the HSE had taken over the running of the centre from St Vincents Centre, with the Cope Foundation then taking it on in March 2021.

"The current provider had a plan to transition residents to smaller community-based housing by 2023, when the current premises were due to be vacated and returned to the landlord," the report said.

Many residents had lived in the centre or an associated institution for many years, some being admitted at a young age due to life events. Life had been extremely difficult for a number of residents.

"Overall, inspectors found that residents were well cared for and supported by staff, and had a pleasant living environment. However, many residents expressed distress and upset at the changes that were happening and how the HSE and the provider were managing these changes."

Alleged abuse

Non-compliances included two incidences of alleged abuse of residents had been noted by the residents' advocacy services.

"Neither issue had been addressed or dealt with," Hiqa said. "No report had been made to Hiqa."

The findings were included among a range of inspection reports issued, many detailing high level of compliance with standards.

However, some problems were detected, including at Goldfinch 3 in Limerick, run by Brothers of Charity, where inspectors noted "within the first three seconds" issues with efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

"On arrival at one of the houses, upon ringing the doorbell, the front door was immediately opened by a staff member in the presence of one resident," it said. "The staff member was wearing a glove on one hand but no face mask."

There was no temperature check or visitors log, "the staff member indicated that they did not need a face mask for various different reasons", yet there had previously been an outbreak of the virus at the centre and one resident was in recovery.

"An inspector was informed that the improper use of face masks had not been highlighted previously but was identified by the same inspector within the first three seconds of this inspection commencing."

At Lios Mór in Limerick, run by Brothers of Charity, inspectors noted issues over the processing of complaints, while at Parkside Residential Services Kilmeaden, also run by the Brothers of Charity, "It was also noted that staff members working with the resident were displaying mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection, including a cough at this time. This was not in line with public health or Government guidance on Covid-19. It was noted that this decision put the resident at risk of contracting Covid-19."

Some improvements were also required at a centre operated by Dundas Unlimited Company, at a centre operated by Camphill Communities of Ireland, and at five centres operated by Avista CLG.