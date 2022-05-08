Walk this way: Two Norries podcaster leads a project to help children struggling in school

The entire project is being supported by the author of Dyslexia Spell, Georgie Cooney, who is the Cork coordinator for the Dyslexia Association of Ireland.
- Timmy Long and his Two Norries co-host, James Leonard, will host a live podcast with mountaineer Pat Falvey and GMC Beats — Garry McCarthy of the Kabin Studio — at Terence MacSwiney Community College on Thursday at 7.30pm, to boost the campaign.
- On Saturday, Timmy will lead the 16km fundraising hike from Torc Waterfall to Kenmare, along the old Kenmare road. You can register for the walk or donate to the fundraiser online at exa.mn/WalkThisWay.