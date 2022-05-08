Walk this way: Two Norries podcaster leads a project to help children struggling in school

One of the Two Norries is stepping out to change the lives of children who may be struggling in school.

Timmy Long, who has spoken out about his own school struggles because of undiagnosed dyslexia, will lead a fundraising walk in Kerry on Saturday to raise €24,000 to fund educational psychology assessments for dozens of children in schools on Cork City’s northside.

“With the given recommendations, we are hoping to help change the course of at least some of their lives,” he said.

Timmy left school at the age of 15, and fell into alcohol and drug addiction before being sent to prison where, at the age of 30, he did the equivalent of the Junior Cert before his release.

Timmy Long and his dog Marley get some training in ahead of next Saturday's 'Walk This Way to a Wider Education' walk in Co Kerry. See below for details.

He completed Fetac courses at St John’s College of Further Education which in turn enabled him to get a qualification as a carpenter and joiner, and then an honours degree in construction management at Munster Technological University, where he was eventually diagnosed as dyslexic at the age of 36. He said the diagnosis changed his life.

“It helped me understand a lot and changed a core belief system from childhood, that I was stupid, inadequate, and thick,” he said.

“From my experience, I understand the importance of early intervention and the essential requirement for children to be assessed as early as possible so they do not have to go through the same unnecessary journey as me and many more that I know.”

His project, Walk This Way to a Wider Education, will focus on assessing children in three schools — St Mary’s On The Hill primary school, Terence MacSwiney Community College, and Churchfield Padre Pio primary school.

Each school will get 10 assessments and feedback from educational psychologists Stephen Bourke, Elaine Milner, Elaine McCarthy, and Clara O’Byrne.

The entire project is being supported by the author of Dyslexia Spell, Georgie Cooney, who is the Cork coordinator for the Dyslexia Association of Ireland.

“She is helping me to get this project off the ground, to ensure that every child gets their learning needs met,” he said.

Timmy and James with guest Pat Falvey at Cork Opera House in February at the start of this year's Two Norries Changing the Conversation tour. They are reuniting with Pat for a special live podcast on Thursday. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“Georgie is extremely passionate about trying to provide wider opportunities for those who might be stuck in what might seem like a never-ending cycle.

“Her 20 years of working as a teacher and dyslexia specialist has been instrumental in the development and administration aspects of this project.”

Paul McCarthy, a businessman and a past pupil of Churchfield primary school, is also supporting the project.

Timmy Long and his Two Norries co-host, James Leonard, will host a live podcast with mountaineer Pat Falvey and GMC Beats — Garry McCarthy of the Kabin Studio — at Terence MacSwiney Community College on Thursday at 7.30pm, to boost the campaign.

On Saturday, Timmy will lead the 16km fundraising hike from Torc Waterfall to Kenmare, along the old Kenmare road. You can register for the walk or donate to the fundraiser online at exa.mn/WalkThisWay.