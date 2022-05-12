VIDEO: US billionaire's €58m luxury yacht docks in Cork City

VIDEO: US billionaire's €58m luxury yacht docks in Cork City

The Bella Vita - Italian for Good Life - is owned by Dwight Schar, an American businessman and homebuilding mogul, who has a net worth of $1.9bn (€1.8bn). Pictures: Larry Cummins

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:49
Greg Murphy

A luxury yacht, worth in the region of $60m (€58m), docked alongside Cork's Kennedy Quay in the heart of the city earlier this morning.

The Bella Vita - Italian for Good Life - is owned by Dwight Schar, an American businessman and homebuilding mogul, who has a net worth of $1.9bn (€1.8bn).

Built by German manufacturer Lurssen in 2010, the vessel was initially owned by Paul Fireman, founder of sportswear giant Reebok and delivered to him under the original name Solemates.

The craft was sold to former US ambassador to Spain, George Argyros, who changed the name to Huntress in 2014 before being "swapped" with Dwight Schar in 2021.

According to The Yacht Company, the Bella Vita can sleep up to 12 guests in its six-cabin rooms across three decks, and comes equipped with a number of bars, a jacuzzi bathtub, sit-in shower, flat-screen televisions, a grand piano and a gym.

The 60-metre pleasure craft has a crew of 15 and has two Vikal custom tenders, small boats to ferry passengers to and from land or other vessels.

The 60-metre pleasure craft has a crew of 15 and has two Vikal custom tenders, small boats to ferry passengers to and from land or other vessels.
The 60-metre pleasure craft has a crew of 15 and has two Vikal custom tenders, small boats to ferry passengers to and from land or other vessels.

Powered by two Caterpillar marine engines, Bella Vita has a top speed of 15.5 knots, just shy of 30kmph, and has a range of more than 11,000-kilometres.

"Bella Vita is a beautiful classically designed 60-metre full displacement luxury yacht that reflects quality synonymous with a LÜRSSEN build which is further enhanced by Glade Johnson interiors. Her detailing is classic and cleverly uses natural light to highlight the spacious interiors. Her stately dining area ensures she is an ideal yacht for entertainment," says The Yacht Company

“Bella Vita boasts an extremely modern at anchor stabilisation system, working to increase guest comfort at anchor and on rough waters."

Read More

'I am just devastated': Piper's funfair wagon forced to move from Kinsale site  

More in this section

Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
Garda stock Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision
<p>The 999 call operators claim 'someone will die' on their watch due to anomalies within the software system.</p>

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices