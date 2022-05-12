Up to 140 Ukrainians will be VIP guests at sold-out benefit concert in Cork 

Up to 140 Ukrainians forced to flee the war will be VIP guests at a sold-out benefit concert in Cork Opera House on Friday night.

Proceeds from the Night Out for Ukraine concert, featuring 150 musicians including Ruby Horse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Carrigtwohill and White Horse Gospel Choirs, Karen Underwood, and others, will be donated to the Red Cross.

Cork Opera House has provided the venue for free to maximise the fundraising potential.

Ruby Horse.

Ruby Horse lead singer, Dave Farrell, said the concert represents an opportunity for Cork to welcome Ukrainians who now call the city home in a spirit of of love, compassion, humanity and solidarity.

“We live in a country that has either been forced to send its people overseas, or has people who went by choice, and who were by and large welcomed overseas," he said.

Having lived as an immigrant in another country for almost a decade, and being welcomed there, I felt it was important that we reciprocate now and say to these unfortunate people that our home is your home for as long as it takes.

“There has been so much great work going on in communities all over the country to help people from Ukraine and I think this concert will be a really nice way to welcome them to their new home, and to let them know that we will comfort them and help as much as we can.”

Band member, Gordon Ashe, is flying back from the US to perform with the group for the first time in over a decade and the Kyiv national choir has also recorded a very special performance that will be broadcast during the show.

Meanwhile, a new Ukrainian hub operated by the support group, Palyanytsya, which runs similar hubs in Dublin, Arklow, and Cavan, will open a branch in a unit in Merchant’s Quay shopping centre in Cork city on Sunday.

The group helps refugees who have just arrived in Ireland and who have yet to receive any financial state aid by arranging the basics like clothes, shoes, buggies and toiletries, for free. The hubs also serve as a networking hub.

Basketball Ireland has also announced that it will waive the player’s registration fee for Ukrainian refugees who join a basketball club here.