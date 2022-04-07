Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses 

The day after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the Oireachtas, ambassador Larysa Gerasko paid a visit to Cork civic leaders
Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses 

Ukraine's ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, with Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher, front, and Derry Canty, the chairman of Cork City Council's International Relations Committee, and council CEO Ann Doherty. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 20:30
Eoin English

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland has been told that the State is doing everything possible to avoid housing war refugees in warehouses here.

It comes as the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko said she is aware of the accommodation crisis but has been reassured by the government and the Red Cross that every effort will be made to provide “normal conditions of accommodation”.

She also branded her Russian counterpart here, Yuri Filatov, a liar. She said: 

I am sure that he has to be expelled. I urged your government to expel him. Not only him but more Russian diplomats. 

“Ireland expelled just four Russian diplomats and I am sure that is not enough.

“Russia has to be isolated everywhere — in the international forum, trade embargoes, more and tougher sanctions have to be imposed and the Russian ambassador has to leave.

“He is a liar. I am a diplomat but I can say it now — he is a liar. He lied to the people of Ireland in a TV interview and many, many times.

“Russia has to pay for such atrocities and for the thousands of Ukrainian lives lost, for the Bucha massacre, for the atrocities in Mariupol.” 

War refugees at the Kingsley Hotel, Carrigrohane Rd, Cork watching Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's televised address to the joint sitting of the Oireachtas. Picture: Larry Cummins
War refugees at the Kingsley Hotel, Carrigrohane Rd, Cork watching Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's televised address to the joint sitting of the Oireachtas. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Russian embassy in Dublin did not respond to requests for comment.

Ms Gerasko was speaking in Cork after a briefing from the Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher, city officials, and key agencies on the city’s community response forum on their efforts to help Ukrainians who have fled the war.

It’s estimated there are at least 1,000 Ukrainians now living in the city and county, with many more expected over the coming weeks.

Mr Kelleher said so far, the city has been able to provide good quality, safe and suitable accommodation for Ukrainians who have arrived here. 

A disused hostel was renovated in recent days to accommodate a group that arrived at the weekend, he said.

The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine flying over Cork City Hall on February 25 as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Picture: Larry Cummins
The Irish tricolour and the flag of Ukraine flying over Cork City Hall on February 25 as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Picture: Larry Cummins

But a sudden influx could present a “logistical nightmare” and work is ongoing to ensure that people are not housed in warehouses, he said.

“We don’t want to put people into warehouses and to have divides between beds. I hope it doesn’t get to that stage and we are actively working with every hospitality provider to avoid that at all costs,” he said.

He said he has been liaising with hoteliers and that the Cork Airport Hotel has been offered as a potential accommodation centre, and work is ongoing to identify other suitable locations.

“These people have fled atrocities. We are going to do everything as a local authority, as a government, as a nation to try to ensure that adequate and suitable accommodation is provided for them," he said.

Read More

Ukrainians will need more help to 'find their feet' and begin contributing, says ambassador 

More in this section

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
#UkrainePlace: IrelandPlace: CorkPerson: Larysa GeraskoOrganisation: UNOrganisation: United Nations
<p>St Patrick's Street, Cork: CNN journalist Richard Quest had sparked controversy over the weekend by saying the city looks 'tatty', prompting some criticism and some agreement. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices