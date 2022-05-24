Two men released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker

A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions
One of the two men arrested in connection with the death in Tralee of former construction worker Joe Brosnan has been released from custody.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 13:08
Neil Michael

The second of two men arrested in connection with the death in Tralee of former construction worker Joe Brosnan has been released from custody.

It is understood the man was released without charge and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Brosnan was found around 7pm by gardaí on Sunday evening in a critical condition on the ground outside his rented apartment in Tralee town centre.

He had suffered at least one stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite attempts by emergency crews to save his life.

Shortly after, one man was arrested in the town and another was arrested in Killarney.

The man arrested in Killarney was released without charge at midnight last night and the second man was released from Tralee Garda Station at around 12.30pm this lunch time.

It is understood that Mr Brosnan had attended a party in the Abbey Court apartment complex, off Denny Street, when a row broke out and he was stabbed.

The 53-year-old was also a former bar worker in the north Kerry town, up to around eight years ago.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers-Harnett carried out a preliminary examination of his body at the scene before he was removed and taken away for a full post mortem.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley said Mr Brosnan was from a good family, who have had “their share of tragedies” in recent years but are well regarded and respected in the town.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane / Street areas between 6:30pm and 7:00pm Sunday evening to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

