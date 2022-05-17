Two men killed in separate crashes in Cork and Kerry

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 21:38
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Co Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man has been killed in a single-car collision earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Drishanebeg near Skibbereen at around 1.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place.

There were no other injuries reported from the crash.

The area was closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.

Meanwhile, in Co Kerry, a man in his 60s died after the motorbike which he was driving crashed near Tralee.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm close to the entrance to the Springfield housing estate in the Ballyvelly area.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

Local diversions are in place as a forensic team carries out an investigation of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either crash to contact them, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

