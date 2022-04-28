Tractor pulling trailer with three trucks onboard triggers another Jack Lynch Tunnel alert

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation after a tractor pulling a trailer stacked with three trucks triggered yet another height alert and lane closure at the Jack Lynch tunnel.

The incident affecting the southbound bore of the tunnel occurred just after 8am on Thursday when the tunnel’s over-height sensors triggered an alert as a tractor pulling a trailer with a truck stacked on top of another truck approached.

The driver of the tractor had to pull over and was diverted before the tunnel was reopened.

The incident comes just days after Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) warned motorists who use the Jack Lynch Tunnel to expect more over-height vehicle alerts and delays following the installation of a new, more sensitive height detection system.

The tunnel has a height restriction of 4.6m, or just over 15ft.

The new system was installed in March and triggered several “false detections” which closed the tunnel and caused gridlock.

Those kinks were ironed out and an alert on Monday was confirmed as a “valid detection” of an over-height vehicle.

Yesterday’s incident was also confirmed as a “valid detection”.

Garda Inspector James Hallahan, the head of roads policing in Cork, confirmed that gardaí are now investigating this latest incident.

“What happened this morning beggars belief,” he said. “It showed complete disregard for road safety.

“We are investigating a number of potential road traffic offences around load safety and will be speaking to the driver.

“We are also satisfied that the tunnel’s height detection system operated correctly on this occasion and we are working with and liaising with the tunnel operators.”

He said one of the issues that will be discussed is the need for more advance warning about the tunnel’s height restriction on the various approach roads.

He said gardaí want to avoid as many unnecessary tunnel closures as possible caused by over height vehicles - incidents which have the potential to cause widespread traffic congestion in other parts of the city.

Vehicles or loads above the tunnel’s 4.6m height restriction pose a strike risk to the tunnel’s internal infrastructure, including its warning signs, its fire suppression systems, and its massive exhaust extractor fans.

If an over-height vehicle is detected, the system triggers a series of warning signs, including a large variable messaging sign over the tunnel entrances advising motorists that the tunnel is closed, traffic lights at the bore entrance flash red, and red LED road studs also flash red.

Motorists have to stop until the system is reset and the offending vehicle is diverted.

Special ‘abnormal load’ permits can be obtained from TII to facilitate the transport of oversized loads through the tunnel.

This usually involves a complex traffic management operation, with input from gardaí and the local authority.