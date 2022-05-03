Tipperary solar farm plan sparks dozens of objections

Over two dozen objections have been lodged against a decision to grant planning permission for a solar energy development across a 42-hectare site in Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council approved the application from the British-headquartered Renewable Energy Systems (RES) in late March in the face of opposition from numerous avenues, including local residents, a number of local councillors, and a Sinn Féin TD.

The plans would see RES given permission to construct the large solar energy development, including a single-storey electrical substation building, solar panels mounted on support structures, security fencing, electrical cabling and ducting and extensive CCTV of the site.

A previous application for a similar development on the same site in 2020 was eventually withdrawn.

In this application, RES said that the “majority” of the site would remain as “undeveloped grassland” and that small livestock would continue to be able to graze between and beneath the solar arrays. It also said that the solar farm would “supplement, not replace, the landowners existing agricultural businesses”.

The concerns from locals focused on a range of different issues, with around 100 submissions made to the initial planning application to Tipperary County Council.

One local farmer said: “These developments will put pressure on the viability of the neighbouring farms. lt will devalue their land for agricultural purposes and it will take otherwise valuable parcels of rental grazing platforms out of the market for farmers around the area.”

Another local said: “This development is being planned in a pastoral landscape of great natural beauty which up to now has been spared from the excesses of sprawling urbanisation and industrialisation.

We all acknowledge the necessity of renewable sources of energy but there is also an obligation to conserve the natural world, preserve habitats and promote biodiversity.

Some objectors raised concerns about the heavy CCTV presence on site, and the impact that it could have on adjacent landowners’ privacy and on crime in the area. In his submission, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the problems with this development were “multi-faceted”.

Mr Browne said the development was unsuitable for the area in which it was proposed, and would also pose “significant environmental, farming and social issues”.

He said: “While it is acknowledged that the use of renewable energy is the way forward for this country, we cannot ignore the fact that this type of development can in itself have a negative impact on the local environment if a location is not chosen with the utmost care, and if a long-term view is not taken of both the short-term and medium-term impacts.”

A detailed submission was also lodged by the South Tipp Solar Farm Concern Group. The appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála last week, and the planning body has set a target date for its decision of August 29.

The planning appeal comes after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan attended the opening of the first large-scale solar farm in Ireland last week. Mr Ryan said the 25-hectare site in Wicklow would be the first of many such projects to help Ireland reach ambitious climate change targets.