Tipperary solar farm plan sparks dozens of objections

The application said that small livestock would continue to be able to graze between and beneath the solar arrays on “undeveloped grassland”
Tipperary solar farm plan sparks dozens of objections

The appeal comes after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan attended the opening of the first large-scale solar farm in Ireland last week. Mr Ryan said the 25-hectare site in Wicklow would be the first of many such projects to help Ireland reach ambitious climate change targets. Picture: Keith Arkins Media 

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 14:01
Sean Murray

Over two dozen objections have been lodged against a decision to grant planning permission for a solar energy development across a 42-hectare site in Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council approved the application from the British-headquartered Renewable Energy Systems (RES) in late March in the face of opposition from numerous avenues, including local residents, a number of local councillors, and a Sinn Féin TD.

The plans would see RES given permission to construct the large solar energy development, including a single-storey electrical substation building, solar panels mounted on support structures, security fencing, electrical cabling and ducting and extensive CCTV of the site.

A previous application for a similar development on the same site in 2020 was eventually withdrawn.

In this application, RES said that the “majority” of the site would remain as “undeveloped grassland” and that small livestock would continue to be able to graze between and beneath the solar arrays. It also said that the solar farm would “supplement, not replace, the landowners existing agricultural businesses”.

The concerns from locals focused on a range of different issues, with around 100 submissions made to the initial planning application to Tipperary County Council.

One local farmer said: “These developments will put pressure on the viability of the neighbouring farms. lt will devalue their land for agricultural purposes and it will take otherwise valuable parcels of rental grazing platforms out of the market for farmers around the area.” 

Another local said: “This development is being planned in a pastoral landscape of great natural beauty which up to now has been spared from the excesses of sprawling urbanisation and industrialisation.

We all acknowledge the necessity of renewable sources of energy but there is also an obligation to conserve the natural world, preserve habitats and promote biodiversity.

Some objectors raised concerns about the heavy CCTV presence on site, and the impact that it could have on adjacent landowners’ privacy and on crime in the area. In his submission, Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne said the problems with this development were “multi-faceted”.

Mr Browne said the development was unsuitable for the area in which it was proposed, and would also pose “significant environmental, farming and social issues”.

He said: “While it is acknowledged that the use of renewable energy is the way forward for this country, we cannot ignore the fact that this type of development can in itself have a negative impact on the local environment if a location is not chosen with the utmost care, and if a long-term view is not taken of both the short-term and medium-term impacts.” 

A detailed submission was also lodged by the South Tipp Solar Farm Concern Group. The appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála last week, and the planning body has set a target date for its decision of August 29.

The planning appeal comes after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan attended the opening of the first large-scale solar farm in Ireland last week. Mr Ryan said the 25-hectare site in Wicklow would be the first of many such projects to help Ireland reach ambitious climate change targets.

Read More

Large-scale solar farm opens in Wicklow

More in this section

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
renewables#Climate ChangePlace: TipperaryOrganisation: Tipperary County CouncilOrganisation: Renewable Energy Systems
<p>St Patrick's Street, Cork: CNN journalist Richard Quest had sparked controversy over the weekend by saying the city looks 'tatty', prompting some criticism and some agreement. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices