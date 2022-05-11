Three commuter stations along Cork-Limerick railway line 'a no-brainer' 

Intense lobbying has begun to open three commuter stations along the Cork-Limerick railway line in order to encourage sustainable travel and cut down on carbon footprint.

The campaign is being led by Cork county councillors who are demanding that the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Iarnrod Éireann open railway stations at Buttevant, Mourneabbey and Rathduff.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden won unanimous support from colleagues at a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council when he asked that the local authority push for the opening of the stations to cut down on road journeys.

“It would facilitate more sustainable travel and reduce carbon footprint,” he said.

Buttevant Community Council recently expressed surprise that the reopening of its station was not included in the plans published for the upgrade of the N/M20 road and rail corridor.

The station is still in existence although would need a substantial upgrade to bring it into line with modern facilities.

Train crash

It was closed following a train crash on August 1, 1980, which left 18 people dead and 70 injured.

Buttevant Community Council want the station reopened to make the town more attractive for commuters who work in either Cork or Limerick. The council has sought volunteers to aid their lobbying efforts.

Mr Madden said Mallow Development Group, an economic think tank, had also identified the need to have the three stations opened.

Municipal district officer Matthew Farrell told councillors the opening of rail stations is a matter entirely for the NTA and Iarnród Éireann.

“It would be brilliant to have a station in Rathduff. As far as I’m concerned it’s a no-brainer.” Fianna Fail councillor Gearóid Murphy said.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said it was vital that all three commuter stations were reopened as part of the plan to make travel between Limerick and Cork safer and more environmentally-friendly.

He said it was important that Cork county councillors get a briefing from the NTA on its plans.

Mr O’Shea said the NTA had announced a €185m upgrade of rail services in the Cork region last June and a lot of the finer detail in that plan needed to be made public.

Reduce traffic gridlock

“It’s very important that we get a very detailed briefing on this from the NTA,” he added.

His brother, Fine Gael councillor Tony O’Shea, said it would be “fantastic” if the stations were opened for commuters as they would reduce traffic gridlock on the approaches to both cities, especially during peak hours.

Both brothers proposed a letter be written to senior NTA officials asking them to address a council meeting on their plans for improvements to the rail service between the two cities.

Mary Hayes, the most senior council official in the municipal district, said they would write to the NTA seeking a meeting.

Mr Madden maintained a number of business organisations in the region would come onboard and back the lobbying.