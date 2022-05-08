Sunny spells set to give way to week of showers and unsettled weather

Sunny spells set to give way to week of showers and unsettled weather

Munster is in for a wet week, though early indications suggest next weekend may be milder and more settled

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 11:37
Rebecca Laffan

Ireland’s spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend isn’t expected to stick around for much longer as cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and rainy spells are on the way this week.

Cloud cover will develop this Sunday afternoon through much of Munster, with highest temperatures of around 15 degrees and patches of drizzle moving in through hazy sunshine.

“It will become cloudier tonight and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop,” according to Met Éireann.

“Rain will move eastwards across Munster tomorrow, clearing to scattered showers during the evening,” the forecaster added.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees can be expected Monday, coolest near the south coast.

Monday night will see clearer conditions but scattered showers, though any rain will clear from the southeast early in the night as temperatures drop to as low as seven degrees in spots.

“Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers,” said the forecaster.

“During the evening, the showers will become isolated, and cloud will increase across the northwest.”

Bright sunshine and dry weather- Cattle in a field beside the National Space Centre at Elfordstown, Midleton Co Cork.
Bright sunshine and dry weather- Cattle in a field beside the National Space Centre at Elfordstown, Midleton Co Cork.

 The southeast will see mild temperatures of 16 degrees, giving way to a night of intermittent showers which will move to southern coasts by dawn.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty” regarding Wednesday’s forecast, “but at present it looks like rain will affect southern areas on Wednesday, with sunny spells and isolated showers further north”.

Wednesday night will be colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with well scattered outbreaks of light rain and light to moderate southwesterly breezes and top temperatures of 13 degrees.

Met Éireann added that Friday’s forecast looks “a little unsettled” though “possibly settling down and becoming milder again for the weekend”.

More in this section

Court rules Cork hotel was not covered for business interruption during Covid Court rules Cork hotel was not covered for business interruption during Covid
'If things don’t change we won’t have medical scientists' say strikers at Cork University Hospital 'If things don’t change we won’t have medical scientists' say strikers at Cork University Hospital
Cork City Council signs multi-million euro deal to buy Port of Cork quays Cork City Council signs multi-million euro deal to buy Port of Cork quays
#Weather
<p>Mayfield House in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, was sold for €535,000 to Oakmount. File photo</p>

Abandoned Waterford mansion to become five-star boutique hotel

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices