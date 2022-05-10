Student journalists from Cork claim top news and sports prizes 

Budding reporters from Cork have been named as the news and sports student journalists of the year.

The winners of the NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass student journalism awards were announced on Tuesday for the competition where secondary school students encouraged to create their own journalism.

Seán Kenefick, from Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, came first in the news category while Sophie O’Reilly, from St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill, came out on top in the sports category.

The overall Student Journalist of the Year was Kate Lynch from The Institute of Education in Dublin.

She won the award for her feature which included an interview with the new Trinity Provost, Linda Doyle.

Michael Foley, Chairman of the Press Pass Judging Panel, said Ms Lynch's interview "was mature, engaging and insightful" as well as being "confident without being blasé".

"The writer clearly understood that a great interview is more than getting answers, but is also those small details or observations that can bring a subject alive," said Mr Foley.

Press Pass is a Transition Year student journalism and news literacy programme which has been run by NewsBrands Ireland since 2012. The programme seeks to teach the fundamentals of journalism writing, improve news literacy and critical thinking skills, and encourage students to analyse content and form opinions about important social issues.

To date, 110,000 students have completed the programme.

Congratulations to all of today’s winners! The future of news journalism will be safe in your hands #PressPass pic.twitter.com/CaSlr6439i — NewsBrands Ireland (@newsbrandsirl) May 10, 2022

In the module, students are encouraged to engage with newspapers and digital news in the classroom, to analyse the journalism and then to create their own original journalism, the best of which is entered into a national competition.

Mr Foley said that it is "an important news literacy project where students learn about news and its role in society".

Students "are also introduced to journalism and what makes good journalism, its place in democracy, about truth and accuracy, about sources, about misinformation and how to spot it, what is ethical journalism, the public interest and why journalism matters".

Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, added: “Congratulations to all our finalists and to the members of the judging panel who took the time to read through the many entries and pick the talented winners. A special thank you also to the passionate teachers who teach the Press Pass programme every year."

The awards ceremony took place at the Aviva Stadium, where a panel discussion regarding media literacy and the role of journalism in society and education took place, featuring Irish Examiner deputy political editor Elaine Loughlin.

The full list of winners are:

Student Journalist of the Year: Kate Lynch, The Institute of Education, Dublin 2

News

1st place – Seán Kenefick, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork

2nd place – Aoife Nic Chinnéide, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry

3rd place – Emily Nic Gearailt, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry School

Newspaper

1st place – Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown Secondary School, Co Carlow

2nd place – Fingal Community College, Co Dublin

3rd place – Moyne Community School, Co Longford

Opinion

1st place – Catherine Brennan, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

2nd place – Felix Somers, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

3rd place – Nanette McCartney, Millstreet Community School, Co Cork

Features

1st place – Gemma Gannon, Coláiste Muire, Ennis, Co Clare

2nd place – Fearne Morrisey, The Institute of Education Dublin

3rd place ­– Kerrie Ní Bheaglaoich, Coláiste Iosagáin, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Sports

1st place – Sophie O’Reilly, St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

2nd place – Aoibhe Horan, Presentation Secondary School, Milltown

3rd place – Lauren Barrett-Melleney, St. Mary’s Secondary School, Macroom, Co Cork

Photo Journalism

1st place – Tia Kenneally, Blackwater Community School, Lismore, Co Waterford

2nd place – Jake Sparks, Presentation Secondary School, Milltown, Co Kerry

3rd place – Ellie Ní Mhuirgheasa, Gaelscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork