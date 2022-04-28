Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant vote for strike action

Staff at Bausch + Lomb’s Waterford plant have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

The vote was supported by 87% in a secret ballot of Siptu staff at the contact lens plant, where more than 1,500 people are employed.

Workers are understood to be unhappy with the rate of pay at the plant compared to other companies in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, while the dispute partly relates to pay cuts taken in 2014 to stave off job losses at the company.

This week's ballot of Siptu members saw 732 members choose strike action with 111 opposed, while a separate ballot saw 93% of members vote for industrial action, to include one-hour work stoppages, workers not covering certain jobs at the plant, and not being available for overtime.

It is understood there are up to 1,200 Siptu members among the plant's overall workforce.

The 2014 agreement included a wage reduction of 7.5% in basic pay and the elimination of some bonuses. It also saw one hour of work added per week to its roster.

The deal included an improved redundancy package for 200 workers who lost their jobs as part of management's plan to secure the long-term viability of the company.

In 2016, Siptu members voted through an improved pay deal which saw salaries increase by 9.5% over a three-year period.

The North American company has been expanding its manufacturing operations in Waterford in recent years, having announced plans to invest €90m to expand its facility there last summer.

This followed the construction of an €85m extension at the plant in 2016.

Siptu has said it will comment later following discussion with local organisers.

Bausch + Lomb has been contacted for comment.