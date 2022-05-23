Second arrest after man, 50s, dies from serious injuries in Tralee 

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Sunday where gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex
Second arrest after man, 50s, dies from serious injuries in Tralee 

Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 08:21
Caitlín Griffin and Rebecca Laffan

A second man has been arrested as gardaí investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in Tralee.

The body of a man who suffered serious injuries was found in Tralee on Sunday.

A man in his early 30s was arrested last night and is currently detained at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man in his 50s has also been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Sunday where gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, where the man was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is currently preserved. A technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will be conducted this morning.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6:30pm and 7:00pm this evening to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

