Renewed appeal for information on 1982 hit and run in Dungarvan

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a hit and run that occurred 40-years-ago.

Joseph ‘Joey’ Moroney died following a collision in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, in August 1982.

The body of the 23-year-old was discovered on the roadside at Bohadoon near Dungarvan.

It is understood that Mr Moroney had spent the evening socialising at a nearby pub and was struck by a vehicle as he walked home.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has never been identified. A post-mortem examination on the deceased indicated signs of vehicle impact.

The incident remains the subject of an active investigation and Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses and information.

Anyone with any information on the death of Mr Moroney is being asked to speak with investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on (058) 48600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.