Pedestrian, 60s, dies after collision involving articulated lorry in Cahir

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was not injured
The fatality occurred on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir, just after 3pm.

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:06
Eoin English

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in Tipperary on Thursday.

The fatality occurred on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir, just after 3pm.

A male pedestrian in his 60s was struck by an articulated lorry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was not injured.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway was closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north for some time to facilitate a garda forensic collision investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward, especially anyone with camera footage from the M8 between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630.

