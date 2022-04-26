'Páirc Uí Chaoimh has to work on a commercial basis' — Cork GAA head on Ed Sheeran gigs

The head of Cork GAA said he hoped to avoid future clashes between games and concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but insisted the stadium had to operate on a commercial basis.

Kevin O’Donovan was speaking at a press conference at the stadium this morning as work continues on the construction of the spectacular in-the-round stage set-up for the two near sell-out Ed Sheeran concerts on Leeside this week.

The British singer-songwriter, who has sold more than 26m albums and 10m singles worldwide, will rock the banks of the Lee this Thursday and Friday while the city hosts the Cork International Choral Festival, a Munster rugby clash at Musgrave Park and a Cork City FC game at Turner's Cross.

It is set to be the city’s busiest weekend in years, with the hospitality sector predicting a massive boost for the local economy after the pandemic.

Security and traffic management arrangements were unveiled this morning for what will be the first all-digital ticketed events at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Up to 40,000 fans are expected to attend each night.

Inspector James Hallahan, head of roads policing and major events in Cork City, said an inner traffic cordon would be thrown around the stadium and immediate residential areas from 10am on both mornings. An outer cordon will be in effect from 3pm, with a full lockdown in place from 5pm.

He said gardaí would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to public drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Concert timing

The timing of the concerts forced the relocation of next week’s Cork v Kerry Munster Senior Football clash to Páirc Uí Rinn. Mr O’Donovan said lessons had been learned over the last few weeks arising out of the clash and he said a full review of the organisation of major gigs at the stadium would be done.

However, he said the stadium had to operate on a commercial basis and decisions on whether to host future concerts would be made on a case-by-case basis in a bid to avoid fixture clashes.

“The GAA calendar has been tumultuous over the last few years with huge reforms — which I support,” he said.

“They have been fantastic for our games. That probably means the calendar will settle for the coming years and I would see us avoiding such clashes in the future.

“That said, the Ed Sheeran concert is a very unique event.

“The fact that the stage is in the centre of the pitch means that we are effectively growing a new pitch after the event and we will need a six-week window.

The stage being set up for Ed Sheeran's 'Mathematics Tour' at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ballintemple, Cork. 'The fact that the stage is in the centre of the pitch means that we are effectively growing a new pitch after the event and we will need a six-week window,' said Kevin O’Donovan. Picture: Larry Cummins

“After the Elton John concert, his stage will be at the goalmouth so we’ll be replacing the sod there after that and we will be able to play three weeks after that.

“So Ed Sheeran’s concerts had a very particular context at a very particular time that led to a set of circumstances that left us in a difficult position.

“I am not hiding and I have said it publicly - this facility has to work on a commercial basis. There is a significant debt on us, we are not a profit-making organisation.

We have no shareholders and any penny we make goes back into our games at grassroots level. As long as we have a debt, that impacts on that.

“When we make a commercial decision here we have to think of it in the round in terms of the impact on our coaching programmes and primary school — not just the impact on inter-county teams.

“I have certainly learnt there are pros and cons.

“The decision depends on who is the artist, where is the stage, what’s the window, has the Munster football championship draw been made yet, we generally know the hurling fixtures, so we will have to look at it each time.

“But we will have to tread carefully within the games season and generally.”

With five concerts lined up at the stadium this year, including an Elton John gig in July and two Westlife gigs in August, Mr O’Donovan said discussions were ongoing with concert promoters in relation to concerts at the venue in 2023.

“We are taking risks when we come into the games season. We will be careful to do so in the future. We will decide on a case-by-case basis,” he said.