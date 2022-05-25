Munster’s wet weather set to give way to sunny spells by the weekend

Temperatures as high as 20 degrees are expected in some parts.
Ukrainian children Bondar Lev, 2, plays with Daryna Halytskw who is 3 on the beach at Redbarn, Co. Cork, Ireland.

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 08:13
Rebecca Laffan

Higher temperatures and plenty of sunshine are in store for much of the south of the country this weekend in what will be a welcome change to current drizzly conditions.

This morning’s wet weather will clear to give way to sunshine with just a few “scattered blustery showers” expected in the afternoon according to Met Éireann.

“The showers becoming more isolated in the afternoon before gradually dying out this evening,” the forecaster said, adding that the southeast can expect the highest temperatures of 16 degrees.

Temperatures will then drop to as low as seven degrees in places overnight as drizzle moves in from the Atlantic, with some hill fog also developing.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle,” said Met Éireann.

A Swan family enjoys the sunshine out on a pond at Carrigillihy near Union Hall.  
However, it will clear southeastwards by early afternoon with bright or sunny spells and one or two showers following. - though some southern parts may stay rather cloudy.

A dry and cool night is in store Thursday, staying that way into Friday when we can expect the start of sunnier weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will stretch to 19 degrees along southern coasts, though a little drizzle can be expected to affect the far southwest.

“Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells. The odd shower may affect parts of the west.

“After a cool start in parts, it will turn into a warm day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, holding a little cooler near northern coasts in light northerly or variable breezes.” 

Sunday will be “mainly dry” with long spells of sunshine and highs of 13 to 19 or 20 degrees, warmest along Munster’s coastline.

And for next week: “Current indications suggest Monday and Tuesday next will bring sunny spells with a few showers possible in the north and east especially. Highest temperatures around 14 to 18 degrees.”

Latest

