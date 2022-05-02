Missing Limerick man located safe and well

Update 03/05/22: David has been located safe and well

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old man who went missing last week.

Davis Mazelis has been missing from the Dooradoyle area since Wednesday, April 27.

He is described as being around 5' 11" in height with a medium build and has short, light brown hair.

It is unknown what Davis was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Davis whereabouts are asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.