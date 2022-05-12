Missing Cork teenager found safe and well

Missing Cork teenager found safe and well

Danni Garrett, 16, has been missing from her home in Ballincollig since Wednesday, May 11.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:00
Greg Murphy

Earlier: Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information which will help trace the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from the Ballincollig area.

Danni Garrett, 16, has been missing from her home since Wednesday, May 11.

She is described as being 5' 8" in height, with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans.

Gardaí believe Danni may have travelled to Limerick.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

