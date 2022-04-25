Midleton to get more housing but Carrigtwohill will see developments reduced 

Cork county councillors have voted to remove ‘green belt status’ on a landbank in Midleton to allow increased housing development in the area, but have reduced housing density permitted on two tracts of land in nearby Carrigtwohill.

Five out of the six councillors representing the East Cork Municipal District, which oversees Midleton, said they were against removing the green belt status, but were overruled by their colleagues from other areas on a vote of 32 to 17, with three abstentions.

A number of votes took place in County Hall on amendments to the six-year County Development Plan, a blueprint for future growth in the region which comes into force in early June.

Sinn Féin councillor, Danielle Twomey, maintained the land at Broomfield, Midleton, isn’t suitable for development as it is “quite elevated". She said it’s important "to choose the right sites for sustainable development".

Ms Twomey said a site nearby was previously dezoned for housing because it is elevated and maintained the parcel of 'green belt' land is even more sloped.

These lands were always green belt. We have already met our housing targets in the area without the inclusion of this site.

"It would double the size of Broomfield village, which is already struggling to be a sustainable community,” Ms Twomey said.

Green councillor Liam Quaide, who lives in Broomfield, said it already suffered “significant sprawl without adequate amenities” and if developed on such an elevated site “would lead to more car dependency”.

“The proximity to the train station is the one strong selling point for this zoning, but we have to consider all zonings, in particular significant residential zonings such as this, with regard to the full range of relevant factors: existing development, topography of the site, existing amenities and services,” Mr Quaide said.

He pointed out that Bord Pleanála recently turned down a development on a similarly elevated site in the village of Glounthaune.

However, Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty, who was the only one of the six local councillors to back the removal of green belt status, insisted the landbank is ideally situated for housing as it is close to schools and a railway station.

"We’re in a serious housing crisis, as we are all aware. It’s critical these lands are maintained for development," he said.

Senior council planners also supported the land’s removal from the green belt.

Meanwhile, councillors voted almost unanimously to reduce housing density proposed for two landbanks in Carrigtwohill, going against recommendations from council planners.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said the population of the town is increasingly rapidly and the "social infrastructure" needed to catch up.

He said there is probably no other town in the county growing so quickly.

It’s unacceptable to have too much high density. We need to build sustainable communities with proper social infrastructure.

He pointed out that there are nearly 50 different nationalities in the town’s population and more amenities and social supports are urgently needed. His motion to reduce housing density was seconded by Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard.

However, Green Party councillor Alan O’Connor maintained that high density housing was needed in the area, especially near the town’s railway station.

Mr O’Connor said if this didn’t happen future housing development would spread out into even more of the adjoining countryside.