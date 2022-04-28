Maureen O'Hara statue in Glengarriff does actress a 'disservice'

A statue of Maureen O’Hara in West Cork has been criticised online for it’s poor resemblance.

The statue was unveiled earlier this week in Glengarriff with the Visit Glengarriff Facebook page stating it was commissioned by Cork County Council.

Ms O’Hara was born in Dublin and spent much of her time in Glengarriff before moving there permanently in 2005.

A statue of the Hollywood star had been earmarked for the area for a number of years.

However, it has since drawn criticism online with one commenter calling it “an insult to the people of Glengarriff”.

Another called for it to be melted down and for the process to start again as the statue does her a “disservice”.

One critic suggested that a bench with a plaque to remember Ms O’Hara would be a more appropriate way of marking her connection to the village.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Cork County Council said that Glengarriff Tourist and Development Association (GTDA) begun making plans for the project in 2017 at a cost of €60,000.

“Cork County Council also incurred costs of €27,726 to date to carry out ground works to prepare the location for the statue.” The GDTA commissioned a statue in 2017 but later told the Council that the statue which was provided was not suitable for installation.

The Council advised the group to ensure that anew commission would provide a life-sized representation of Ms O’Hara.

However, the GTDA "informed the Council on behalf of the community partners that the cost of a life-sized representation was not within their financial scope and they were not in a position to deliver the commission as originally intended.”

Maureen O'Hara

The Council then took over the project, in order to conclude it “on behalf of the community and reflect their commitment to commemorate this former resident of the village.”

“Cork County Council then commissioned sculptor Don Cronin in December 2020 at a cost of €33,000.00 to deliver and install a life-sized statue of Maureen O’Hara in Glengarriff from the funds allocated through the Town and Village Scheme,” added the statement.

Last year the Irish Examiner reported that the local authority sought a refund of a grant for a previous effort after a statue of Ms O’Hara proved “not a good likeness”.

The film star became a success in Hollywood in the 1940s and was a longtime friend of John Wayne, her co-star in The Quiet Man which was shot in Mayo and Galway.

She was given a lifetime achievement award at the 2004 IFTAs and in 2014 she recieved an Honrary Oscar.

It described her as: “One of Hollywood's brightest stars, whose inspiring performances glowed with passion, warmth and strength.”