Mary Crilly of Sexual Violence Centre Cork to be honoured with Freedom of the City

The chief executive of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork is to be honoured with the Freedom of the City.

The Lord Mayor announced on Monday that Mary Crilly[ would be the next recipient of the honour.

Ms Crilly is getting the award in recognition of her work in the areas of sexual and domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.

The Dublin-born woman is a founder of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, which first opened in 1983 as the Cork Rape Crisis Centre.

The centre provides services to survivors of rape, sexual assault and child sexual abuse and was the first organisation in Cork to introduce counselling and support to women, men and teenagers who have experienced sexual violence or child sexual abuse.

We are so proud this evening…… thank you @corkcitycouncil https://t.co/ggraTOlQCi — Sexual Violence Centre Cork (@SVCCork) May 9, 2022

In a post on social media, the centre said they are "so proud" that Ms Crilly is receiving the award.

Previous recipients of the Freedom of the City included Munster and Ireland star Ronan O'Gara, Chernobyl Children International founder Adi Roche, comedian and actor Niall Tóibín and President Michael D Higgins.

A statement from Cork City Council said the Lord Mayor of Cork "is honoured to bestow the Freedom of the City award on Mary Crilly".