Man killed in Tralee named locally as former construction worker Joe Brosnan

The man in his 50s who was killed in Tralee on Sunday evening has been named locally.

He is Joe Brosnan, who was a former construction worker who came from a well-known and respected family in the north Kerry town.

Gardaí in Tralee are continuing to question two men in relation to the circumstances surrounding his death.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, Gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee.

It's understood a house party was taking place at Mr Brosnan's apartment at the time, attended by a number of people.

Mr Brosnan is understood to have been involved in an altercation with both men and was discovered with serious injuries at his apartment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He is believed to have sustained a knife injury.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to the incident and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Another man, who is in his 30s and is understood to be represented by Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell, has been arrested and he is helping gardaí with their inquiries at Killarney Garda Station.

Just after midday detectives dressed in white overalls arrived to inspect the apartment and the short pathway leading to it from the nearby Square.

A long strip of black plastic sheeting was stretched across the pathway from the entrance gate to the block and what appeared to be the front door of the apartment where the altercation took place.

Black plastic sheeting was also draped across what appeared to be either another doorway or a large window.

A crowd of about 30 locals had gathered a short distance from the entrance, watching proceedings.

About 1.30pm, the detectives in white overalls removed the plastic sheeting and rolled it up carefully.

Meanwhile other detectives searched nearby drains, corners and doorways slowly and methodically.

Meanwhile a white garda SUV was parked around the back of the property.

A lone garda was stationed there, stopping anybody going down the narrow laneway from going past what appeared to be a back entrance to the flats.

The laneway, which ends with a cul de sac, is over looked the backs of shops and a car park on one side, and the back of a local pizza restaurant in the other.

Signs declaring that CCTV cameras are in operation are clear to see.

They are also evident on nearby Denny Lane.

A small group of detectives joined him and examined what appeared to be a note book he had positioned in the front passenger seat.

They were also seen examining something in the ground near where the garda SUV was parked.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Hiedi Okkers arrived just after 2.30pm.

She spoke briefly to detectives at the scene before being led over to a Garda Technical Bureau van near the scene and donning white forensic overalls. She then walked back and entered the scene.

She couple be seen talking to other detectives at the entrance to the apartment.

Just before 3pm, a hearse arrived to take Mr Brosnan's remains away from the scene.

A couple of local women, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s terrible that this has happened in the town centre.

“I didn’t know the man who died but your heart has to go out to his poor family.

“This can be quite a rough town at times, and it’s a shame that something like this can happen.”

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley said: "I knew Joe and my heart goes out to his family.

"He was from a good family, who have had their share of tragedies in recent years.

"But they would be well regarded and well respected in the town."

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station and initial case conference has been held by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Abbey Court Apartments and Denny Lane / Street areas between 6.30pm and 7.00pm yesterday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.