Man, 20s, seriously injured in Kerry collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 20:14
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this Thursday following a collision in Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Kilcummin in the townland of Buddihans at approximately 4.10am. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who may have observed a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris travelling in Kilcummin and surrounding areas is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Kilcummin area in the early hours of this morning, between 4.00am and 4.50am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson. 

