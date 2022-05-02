Lough Derg RNLI rescue two people on 25ft yacht

Two people on a 25ft yacht were rescued by Lough Derg RNLI on Sunday evening after the vessel’s engine failed and it drifted into a rocky shore.

Just after 5pm on Sunday, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched with helm Keith Brennan, Steve Smyth, Joe O’Donoghue, and Richard Nolan on board.

The lifeboat was launched to assist the two people who were on a 25ft yacht that was aground on the eastern shore of Lough Derg.

In under 15 minutes, the lifeboat had located the yacht, which was at Ryan’s Point, broadside to weather.

The two people on board the yacht had been motoring when the engine failed. They had dropped anchor, but it dragged and as a result, the yacht had drifted into the rocky shore.

People on board safe and unharmed

An RNLI volunteer swam back to the yacht, taking a tow line with him and the two people on board were found to be safe and unharmed, wearing their lifejackets.

As the yacht was not hard aground, an RNLI volunteer was able to ease the vessel into safe water and get a tow line from the lifeboat.

At 5.40pm, the lifeboat took the casualty under tow and by 7.12pm, the yacht was safely tied alongside in Dromineer Harbour.

As the boating season starts, Christine O’Malley, lifeboat operations manager at Lough Derg RNLI, advised boat users to remember to have their engines serviced.

“If you are alone on the water, tell someone your plans and what time you expect to arrive at your destination.”