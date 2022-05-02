Locals fear former cinema in Youghal in danger of collapsing

Householders who live close to a former cinema in Youghal say they fear there is a real risk of the rapidly decaying building collapsing on them.

The former Horgan’s cinema on Friar Street backs some 30m onto several properties on the popular seaside town's Strand Street.

Resident Charlie Watkins said a collapsed roof and crumbling masonry projected 25 bricks through his lean-to perspex roof during a March 2021 storm. The property owners funded the repairs.

The retired property manager, whose grandfather James Horgan co-founded the cinema, said the 100 year-old Youghal bricks, now largely contained by ivy, still fall regularly.

A neighbouring householder has a large piece of guttering she said landed in her back yard.

She told the Irish Examiner she “won’t allow my children in the kitchen during storms in case the wall collapses onto it”.

The listed complex is effectively three amalgamated buildings, with the middle section alone considered moderately secure.

The collapsed front roof is clearly visible before the skyline through the front windows, where cracks on the facade suggest it may eventually collapse onto Friar Street.

The Horgan brothers — James, Philip and Thomas — built the cinema in the early 1900s on the recommendation of US motor manufacturer Henry Ford, who befriended them while visiting Youghal.

The brothers are globally recognised as having been pioneers of film and photography.

It ceased as a cinema in 1988 and subsequently traded as a Jack O’Patsy pottery outlet (twice) and as a restaurant and craft centre before closing permanently in 2012. The complex is not designated as derelict.

Strand Street and Mall Residents Committee spokesperson Esther Revins said they had lobbied Cork County Council to no effect.

The council said it has contacted the owner but the understanding is that unless the damage encroaches onto public ground, there are no enforcement options available.

The property’s sole registered owner is Cork-based businessman Fran O’Donoghue, with his former Jack O’Patsy business partner Pat Collins as “beneficial” owner.

He said the property was surrendered to a bank several years ago before being sold to equity fund BCM ASI Global Ltd.

A cancer care charity’s efforts to purchase the site failed despite “numerous efforts” to get the vulture fund to proceed, he said.

He said: “We just want rid of it. We’ve written to them that we’re not taking any more responsibility for damages or repairs that need to be done”.

Efforts to secure comment from BCM ASI Global Ltd were unsuccessful.