Limerick fans not left disappointed after Ed Sheeran took on Thomond Park

Ed Sheeran had promised that Limerick would be the best night of his Irish tour, and the tens of thousands of fans who turned out for his Thursday-night show were not left disappointed.

From the ages of nine to 90, fans from across the county, and further afield, turned out to show Ed their support.

Thomond Park — no stranger to these levels of excitement — had been transformed from its rugby roots into a showpiece of fire, music, and entertainment.

A joyous, friendly, and collective atmosphere had taken the crowd as the excitement built over the hours leading up to the gig.

Everywhere you looked, there were friendships being formed and core memories being made.

We have to treat tonight like a Friday night, because Thursday night in Cork was better than a Saturday night anywhere else," said Ed.

Donning the word 'Limerick' on his back, the red-headed wonder opened with 'Tides', much to the crowd's delight.

Fireworks, smoke bombs, and pyrotechnics stoked the crowd's excitement as Thomond Park was set alight with the sound of music.

Ed Sheeran in Concert in Thomond Park, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Before long, every punter was on their feet singing along with the singer-songwriter, who performed on a rotating stage.

Ed told the crowd how his songwriting career began in Ireland, thanks to Damien Rice.

He then performed 'A-Team' which, according to the man himself, was written in Ireland.

Opening the show was a more familiar face even than that of redhead Ed to those local to Limerick.

Denise Chalia supporting Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park

Denise Chaila, whose mural stands proudly in the city centre, took to the stage to a massive homecoming reception.

Playing a host of her songs such as 'Anseo' and 'Copper Bullet', it was the song '061' — named for her hometown telephone area code — that perhaps got the biggest reaction.

Her 30-minute set was deemed too short by much of the crowd, and it was clear that her Limerick fanbase did not see her as just an opening act, but as a top performer in her own right.

Denise, donning a Limerick jersey, was joined on stage by her crew.

"I hope this is as fun for you as it is me," she said.

Limerick — I am so proud, so happy."

English singer Maisie Peters took the stage after Denise, and 21-year-old was given a great reception, undoubtedly finding a new fan base among the Limerick faithful.

A large crowd had gathered for the YouTube sensation, who was taken under the wing by Ed himself and added to his label.

Concertgoers Randy Reiderman, Kelly Hardcastle, and Maya Nicole, from New York and California, said they felt lucky to be here in Limerick for the gig.

"Ed is huge in America," said Randy. "So we were so happy to hear he was playing here, and we could get tickets."