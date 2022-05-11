Limerick community centre welcomes gift of Covid isolation pod for Ukrainian refugees

A community centre which has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Limerick has welcomed the gift of an accommodation pod which will be used as an emergency isolation unit in case of a Covid outbreak.

Located on the site of St Lelia's School in Kileely, the emergency accommodation has been run by St Munchin's Community Enterprise Centre and their manager, Linda Ledger, since the start of April.

While St Munchin's facilities were used previously as an evacuation centre back in 2014, when large areas of Limerick flooded after the Shannon burst its banks, the building at St Lelia's School initially lacked some facilities such as a shower.

These facilities have since been installed, along with kitchen facilities, to house the 28 refugees from Ukraine. But the gift of an accommodation pod, rent-free, by the Limerick company, Modulacc, will still be seen as a welcome one.

“We had purchased two units off of them already, and we have them divided out. But this one, which they have given to us for free for the year, we will use in case there is a Covid outbreak,” Ms Ledger said.

“As things stand, everyone is staying in communal areas, so God forbid if an outbreak were to happen. At least this unit is entirely self-contained, with a shower and everything."

Tony Chawke, Managing Director of Modulacc, said they were happy to give the unit to Ms Ledger and St Munchin’s after seeing what they were doing to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“When this all started, Linda was the first person I saw doing anything. She had purchased two units already, and we were on-site, and we saw what she was doing. It is one thing to hear about the situation, it is another to see it first-hand. So it felt important that we do this,” he added.

Mr Chawke said it could accommodate up to three people if needs be.

“The unit is straightforward. It is a small singular unit, of about 30 square metres, and has a bathroom attached,” Mr Chawke said.

Ms Ledger said that the 28 refugees, four dogs, four cats, and a parakeet that are housed in the former school are all settling in well.

“It’s turned out lovely. They are finding themselves more at home, they know their way around, and all the kids are in school. They have a communal area and they have their own kitchen. They are doing their own cooking, and their English classes. They really just want to work, no different than you or I,” she added.