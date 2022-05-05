Hiqa: Young residents at care centre in south of country went missing nearly 180 times

A residential centre for up to three young people in care recorded 179 incidents of people going missing over a 12-month period.

An inspection report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that the Tusla-run centre, located in the south of the country, was operated to a high standard and was substantially in compliance with a variety of standards, but that it needed more effective systems to deal with risks, including that of young people leaving the centre without permission.

At the time of the inspection last January, there were three young people residing at the centre and every incident of a child going missing had to be reported to gardaí.

According to the Hiqa report: "The inspector reviewed significant event notifications (SENs) for two of the young people and found there had been a combined total of 235 SENs for the 12 months prior to the inspection.

"Of concern, 179 of these related to incidents when a child was not in the centre, either absent without permission, absent at risk or missing from care.

The highest proportion of incidents related to missing from care (116), where a young person was not in contact with the centre for five hours or more. In these situations, the centre appropriately notified An Garda Síochána to report them as missing from care.

"At the time of the inspection, missing from care incidents had reduced for one young person who appeared to be more settled. For the other young person, it was evident that risk-taking behaviours had increased and as stated, multi-disciplinary meetings were held every two weeks to monitor and review actions put in place to reduce such incidents."

Overall, the report said the centre was operating well, even though some of the young people living there were originally from areas a long distance from the facility.

"Young people were facilitated to maintain appropriate contact with their families and significant others," Hiqa said. "Although visits to the centre were not restricted due to Covid-19, some of the young people living in the centre were originally from areas that that were over two hours travel distance.

"This meant that visits from family members to the centre were infrequent given the travel time. However, the centre encouraged and accommodated appropriate contact through phone calls and video conferencing and they also transported young people to their families for pre-arranged visits."

Another Hiqa inspection report, this time of a residential centre run by Tusla in Dublin North East, found it was complaint across all standards.