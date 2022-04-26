Here's what the weather will be like for Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts

The singer brings his 360-degree stage to Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday and Friday where a packed stadium is expecting to see nothing less than magic
Here's what the weather will be like for Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts

Fans enjoying the Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park Stadium Dublin this evening as he kicks off his much-anticipated Mathematics tour across the country. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 12:30
Greg Murphy

Just Thinking Out Loud but wouldn't it be ideal if the warm spell we're experiencing continued throughout the week until -say - Ed Sheeran plays in Cork City?

The singer kicked off his global Mathematics tour with two nights in Croke Park in Dublin in front of a combined crowd of around 160,000.

Later this week, Ed brings his 360-degree stage to Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh where a packed stadium is expecting to see nothing less than magic from the musician.

So, while conditions may not be Perfect for the week ahead, we can look forward to a continuation of the milder temperatures.

Met Éireann says the warm days will continue throughout the week but a slight cold snap is expected to land on Leeside later in the week.

The next few days will be mild, with temperatures into the mid to late teens, however, nights will be a little chillier.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see daily temperatures of around 16C with some scattered showers but the nights will be a little cooler, dropping into the low single figures.

Thursday and Friday will largely remain warm but post-concert revellers might want to bring a jacket as the mercury could drop into minus figures at night.

Ed kicks off his two night run 'down the Páirc' on Thursday and while Met Éireann has yet to release exactly what is in store for Cork, we take a look at the Irish forecast.

Thursday: "A cloudier day than previous days but there will still be some sunny spells. Staying mostly dry with just the odd passing shower. Highest temperatures of 11C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes."

Thursday night: "Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1C to 4C."

Friday: "Another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with a few light showers.

"Highest temperatures of 13C to 15C in mostly light easterly breezes.

Overnight, lowest temperatures will generally range 1C to 5C but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night."

Read More

'Páirc Uí Chaoimh has to work on a commercial basis' — Cork GAA head on Ed Sheeran gigs

More in this section

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance
Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
<p>Operations manager at Durty Nellie’s in Bunratty, Co Clare, Maurice Walsh, said positions such as chefs, managers and supervisors are particularly difficult to recruit at present. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

'Chefs are particularly hard to find': Hospitality feels heat due to staffing crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices