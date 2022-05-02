Good work: Cork woman taking on Kilimanjaro for local primary school 

Lenore Good to raise funds to ensure the children who travel miles to school at foot of mountain have food, school supplies and stationery
Good work: Cork woman taking on Kilimanjaro for local primary school 

Lenore Good with some of the children at Stella Maris primary school.

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 17:00
Maeve Lee

When she first visited Tanzania in 2021, Cork woman Lenore Good had no idea how much the children of Stella Maris primary school would impact her.

The mother of six first climbed Kilimanjaro in August 2021 while raising money for a number of local Cork-based charities close to her heart but this year, she is returning to help the 510 children who travel miles to attend Stella Maris Primary school every day.

Undertaking a new route, Ms Good will this time take on Kilimanjaro with a group of 13 others in the hopes of raising enough money to continue to feed the children while they are at school and ensure they have everything they need to continue their education.

It was during her trip in August 2021 that Ms Good first visited Stella Maris primary school at the foot of Kilimanjaro and met the children who attended. After that, she knew she wanted to help.

“There is nothing that can prepare you for the level of poverty but yet the kids are so happy and they have absolutely nothing,” she said.

They come from very difficult and very sad backgrounds, and they don’t have many adults that can show up for them. The only consistent thing they have is their school.” 

With the nickname ‘Mama Christmas’, Ms Good has continued to do what she can for the school, and shares their story through her blog, Out in the Sticks With Six.

Lenore Good: 'There is nothing that can prepare you for the level of poverty but yet the kids are so happy and they have absolutely nothing.'
Lenore Good: 'There is nothing that can prepare you for the level of poverty but yet the kids are so happy and they have absolutely nothing.'

During her most recent visit in March, she decided to take the plunge and take on the second climb in aid of the school and the children who rely on it.

“I didn’t anticipate going out there and the people living there impacting me as much as they did," she said.

The aim this time around is to raise funds to ensure the children have food, school supplies, stationery and maybe even some new furniture. 

While the children are used to seeing visitors come and go while they climb Kilimanjaro, seeing people such as Ms Good returning to the school and continuing to visit gives them “hope”.

“They know I’m coming back but they don’t know that I’m doing the climb for them so that is going to be a bit emotional, telling them that actually, people are coming to help them now instead of only just to do Kilimanjaro."

To donate, visit Lenore Good’s fundraiser on  gofundme.com or @outinthestickswithsix.

Read More

International students sleeping on the streets due to accommodation crisis

More in this section

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance
Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Place: KilimanjaroPlace: CorkPerson: Lenore Good
<p>Operations manager at Durty Nellie’s in Bunratty, Co Clare, Maurice Walsh, said positions such as chefs, managers and supervisors are particularly difficult to recruit at present. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

'Chefs are particularly hard to find': Hospitality feels heat due to staffing crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices