Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Tralee man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Tralee man who's been missing for over two weeks.
Leeroy Thomas, 36, has been missing from Tralee since Wednesday April 20.
Leeroy is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a thin build and brown eyes.
Leeroy currently has dreadlocks in his hair which is black with dyed blonde tips and normally tied to a bun at the top of his head.
When last seen, Leeroy was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and brown boots.
"Gardaí and Leeroy's family are concerned for his welfare," a garda spokesperson said.