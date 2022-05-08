Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing Tralee man

Gardaí and Leeroy's family are said to be concerned for his welfare.
Leeroy is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a thin build and brown eyes.

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 09:18
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Tralee man who's been missing for over two weeks.

Leeroy Thomas, 36, has been missing from Tralee since Wednesday April 20.

Leeroy currently has dreadlocks in his hair which is black with dyed blonde tips and normally tied to a bun at the top of his head. 

When last seen, Leeroy was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans and brown boots.

"Gardaí and Leeroy's family are concerned for his welfare," a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information on Leeroy's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

