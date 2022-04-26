GAA dual star who suffered life-changing injuries in car crash hailed as an inspiration

A young GAA dual star who suffered life-changing injuries in a horrific car crash has been hailed an inspiration ahead of his 19th birthday.

Mark Dalton's family has also issued a public ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped during his recovery and rehabilitation.

Mark suffered major spinal trauma when he, his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in a car accident on December 3, 2020. He and Tom will celebrate their 19th birthday on Thursday.

Their aunt, Mary Dee, said Mark is an inspiration to everyone he meets.

“It could have been so much worse. We’re just so lucky to still have Mark with us,” she said.

And they draw inspiration from this Craig Scott quote: "From every wound, there is a scar, and every scar tells a story. A story that says 'I survived'."

The twins, who were 17 at the time of the accident, were due to line out with Waterford in the Munster minor hurling championship against Tipperary just days later.

Instead, Mark was in critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH). He was later transferred to the spinal unit of the Mater Hospital in Dublin before he embarked on lengthy rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Mark will celebrate his 19th birthday at home with his twin brother Tom on Thursday.

Mark’s friends set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help his parents, Liam and Christine, adapt their home in Knockanore, near Youghal to suit Mark’s needs. His school, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal, also organised a fundraiser. A staggering €300,000 was raised in a short time and the home was modified in just 14 weeks.

Mark returned home from the National Rehabilitation Hospital in time to celebrate his 18th birthday at home, where he has been continuing his rehab.

Now, a year on, the family said the response has been "overwhelming and humbling" and they have thanked everyone who has been on the journey with Mark.

They paid tribute to the emergency services who responded to the car crash, the doctors and staff at CUH, the Mater Private and at the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Mark’s doctor, Dr Mark Buckley, at Killeagh Medical, and all those who are still involved in his recovery, and anyone who contributed to the fundraising.

“We’d like to say a special word of thanks to all the tradesmen who gave of their time free of charge, and who worked tirelessly for 14 weeks to ensure the house was ready for Mark,” they said.

The family thanked Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, the Shamrocks GAA Club, Waterford County Board and all the GAA clubs who supported Mark.

“Mark received countless jerseys and letters of goodwill from players and clubs,” they said.

“To our family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues and the whole community, we thank you for everything you have done for us. Mark is doing well and has made wonderful progress and continues to be an inspiration to everyone he meets along the way.”