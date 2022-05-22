Funding for Cork homeowners to spruce up property exteriors

Scheme open to property owners in the Carrigaline Municipal District Council area, which includes Carrigaline town, Passage West, Glenbrook, Monkstown and Crosshaven, and the villages of Ballygarvan and Ballinhassig
At the launch of the scheme are Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan with Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan and Cllr Marcia D’Alton and Carol Conway, Carrigaline Municipal District Officer for Cork County Council. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 10:13
Sean O’Riordan

Fancy sprucing up the outside of your property but need a little bit of financial assistance to do the job?

Well look no further than a new scheme launched by a municipal district council which is now open to property owners in the Carrigaline Municipal District Council area, which includes Carrigaline town, Passage West, Glenbrook, Monkstown and Crosshaven, and the villages of Ballygarvan and Ballinhassig.

The scheme provides direct financial assistance to property owners in the designated county towns and villages to rejuvenate town centres and in doing so, assists communities in attracting and retaining footfall in their areas.

Welcoming the extension of this year’s scheme, Mayor of the County of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said such schemes have added great value to local communities, improving the look and feel of towns and village centres in the region.

“I’m especially delighted to see the area of this scheme being expanded for 2022 and would encourage eligible business and residential premises owners in Carrigaline Municipal District to apply and utilise the scheme to brighten up our towns and villages,” Ms Coughlan said.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton, who chairs the Carrigaline Municipal District Council, pointed out that the scheme has brought great improvements to the towns and villages in the area, particularly “adding vivacity, colour and character” to her hometown of Passage West.

Applicants from Carrigaline Municipal District are welcome to immediately apply for the scheme, with all completed applications to be returned by Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4.30pm.

For further information, contact Cork County Council’s Carrigaline Municipal District Office on 021 4285116, or email carrigalinemd@corkcoco.ie

Place: Carrigaline
